Afghan refugees could resettle in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – With thousands of refugees trying to get out of Afghanistan, the question now is – where will they go?

According to Gov. Baker, the Commonwealth is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America, and this isn’t the first time the state has helped refugees escape violence in their home countries. Back in 2016, Massachusetts helped to resettle 2 percent of refugees from Iraq, Somalia, and Syria.

The number of refugees that were resettled here is about 1,700 adults and 1,600 minors. The Commonwealth has numerous refugee resettlement offices across the state including ones in Springfield, Northampton, and Westfield.

“So, I think refugees will find a lot of support in our communities and I’m hopeful that we will see their arrival soon, really the goal right now is just to keep people safe,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

More than 75 Massachusetts lawmakers have signed a letter urging the feds to get translators and cultural guides out of Afghanistan safely. At this point none of the Afghan refugees have been resettled here, the federal government is still trying to vet everyone and get them out of the middle east.