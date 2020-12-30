After 12 years, Speaker DeLeo bids farewell to leadership role

House Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters Wednesday that a bill the House plans to vote on is not meant to reopen a debate surrounding cannabis sales but clarify the powers of the Cannabis Control Commission. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Speaker of the House, Robert DeLeo, officially left his leadership role Tuesday, after 12 years.

DeLeo’s resignation took effect at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29, which means his seat is now vacant and legislators will need to elect a new speaker in order to continue voting on the bills before them.

Speaker DeLeo gave his farewell address on the House floor today thanking his family for supporting him during his more than 30 years of service. He also gave a special thanks to Senate President Karen Spilka and Governor Charlie Baker.

“Governor Baker, I know you’ll continue to have a productive working relationship with the legislature and I’ll miss our friendship,” DeLeo said during his farewell address.

The House is expected to elect the Democratic Majority Leader Ron Mariano as the new speaker. Republicans in the House say they have some questions for Mariano about his agenda, but they ultimately look forward to working with him.

The House is expected to meet again Wednesday to begin the process to elect a new speaker. They only have a few more days to pass legislation before the new session starts on January 5.