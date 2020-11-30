After months of waiting, police reform bill emerges from conference committee

BOSTON (WWLP) – There was a lot of momentum behind these pieces of legislation when they were first filed, particularly with police reform.

The police reform bill came to fruition after the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place earlier this year but, since it passed the House and Senate there has been very little movement on it.

A group called ‘police reform now’ is calling out individual lawmakers that they believe have been holding the bill up including House Chair Claire Cronin and House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

They say the bill needs to hit the floor for a full vote before the end of the session in order to protect the rights of all individuals living in the Commonwealth.

The police reform bill is one of six major bills still being considered at the statehouse.

Lawmakers have until the end of the year to get these bills passed or they will have to file them again next year.