After taking shots, legislative leaders got theirs

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, who are both over 65, have each received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Sam Doran/SHNS/File 2021)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The two top Democrats at the State House have been critical of Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine rollout, even lamenting the early clunkiness of the appointment website as they tried to book appointments for themselves when they became eligible last month.

But both House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka have managed to get their first dose of vaccine, according to aides to the legislative leaders.

A senior aide to Mariano told the News Service last Friday that the Quincy Democrat had received his first dose and was “looking forward to his second one,” but declined to provide details on when the House leader was vaccinated, where he got an appointment or what brand of vaccine he received.

Spilka’s staff similarly declined to provide details of the Ashland Democrat’s vaccination except to release a statement from the president indicating she was “fortunate enough to find an appointment and recently receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Both offices explained their decision for not releasing further details as one related to not wanting to disclose “personal medical information.”

“I want to thank the many health care workers who have dedicated countless hours to fighting this pandemic and who are working hard to get life-saving vaccines into people’s arms,” Spilka said in a statement to the News Service. “Health experts have encouraged everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine when it’s available to them – and I echo that call.”

“I know the process has been inequitable and frustrating for many. I remain committed to raising those concerns and advocating for a vaccination plan that is accessible for all resident,” she continued.

Mariano, 74, and Spilka, 68, both became eligible to be vaccinated on Feb. 18 when the state opened up the process for people age 65 to 74. As 1 million new residents became eligible that morning, the state’s appointment booking website crashed causing delays, frustration and anger among residents trying to get vaccinated, though more than 60,000 people were eventually able to secure appointments that day.

“As one of the 1 million residents that became eligible to book my COVID-19 vaccines appointments today, I was disappointed to experience difficulties with the VaxFinder website. We all have the responsibility to get our shots as soon as we can. I look forward to a productive oversight hearing next week, where we’ll address problems that delay the fair and accessible distribution of vaccines,” Mariano said at the time.

Spilka was also critical, at the time describing herself as “deeply disappointed that today so many Massachusetts residents are feeling frustration and anger on a day when we should be experiencing hope.”

“I hear it and I feel it too … ,” she said. “The Administration must deliver a better experience for our residents, who have already dealt with so much anxiety and disruption.”

The Legislature subsequently held an oversight hearing during which they grilled Baker and other members of his administration over decisions they made during the rollout of the vaccine plan and the development of the website, which does not have a centralized pre-registration function that many have recommended.

Since then, some improvements have been made to the website, like the addition of a virtual waiting room, but residents continue to be frustrated by the steep competition for appointments, which Baker has repeatedly blamed on the lack of adequate supply from the government.

The administration has prioritized the use of high-capacity vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium and Fenway and regional collaboratives, distributing much of the state’s weekly vaccine shipments to these sites and pulling back on locally run clinics.

The administration has also been leaning on community leaders and holding events, especially in neighborhoods of color, to talk up the safety of the vaccines and the efficiency of the local sites to encourage more people in harder to reach communities to get the shot.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said during a trip to the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers in February that when her turn comes she will get vaccinated at one of the seven mass vaccination sites.

“It’s easy, fast and efficient,” she said of the sites. “They are good at it because that’s all they do.”

Spilka over the weekend said the Baker administration should be using local boards of health to vaccinate teachers and early educators, who become eligible to visit a state support vaccination site on Thursday, as well as other essential workers like transit employees, grocery store and restaurant workers, and elderly and home bound residents.

Some public officials have publicly shared photos and other details of their vaccinations, including U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark who released a photo of herself getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Washington when members of Congress became eligible.

Baker, who is 64, is not yet eligible under the state criteria for a vaccine, and has not been vaccinated, according to his office.