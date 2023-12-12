BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Despite the internecine spat that has marked much of Beacon Hill’s consideration of gun law reforms so far this session, Attorney General Andrea Campbell said Tuesday she is optimistic that the end product will be a new law that addresses the scourge of untraceable ghost guns.

On GBH Radio’s “Boston Public Radio,” Campbell was the latest to give voice to the seemingly widespread belief that something needs to be done about the ghost guns that are increasingly used in shootings and other crimes around Massachusetts. She said that “everyone is on the same page when it comes to ghost guns,” an issue that she has been highlighting since she took office earlier this year.

“I think the difference between the House and the Senate is the Senate maybe…” she said, before co-host Jim Braude interrupted to suggest “petty disagreements” as the source of the House and Senate’s divide.

Campbell continued, “I can’t speak to, I’m not in the House or the Senate. But what I will say is I think the House has their version of what they want to do and the Senate has theirs. I think the Senate will also add additional measures to their piece of legislation that will eventually come out. And then we’ll all come together, and I think we’ll get something meaningfully done, particularly on ghost guns.”

House and Senate Democrats spent months this summer and fall at odds over whether to involve the Joint Committee on Public Safety in the review of a gun reform bill — which includes ghost guns regulations and also more controversial measures — authored by Judiciary Committee Co-chair Rep. Michael Day. The House went around the usual committee process and approved Day’s controversial legislation 120-38 in October. The Senate plans to take up its own version of gun reform next year.

“We’re meeting with the Senate, and we’ve met and had conversations with them more than once as they work through their version,” Campbell said Tuesday on GBH Radio. “I’m confident that all of us coming together will be able to come up with a final solution of a very comprehensive bill to address these issues.”

She added, “I’m optimistic, I’m not pessimistic, that we will get this right.”