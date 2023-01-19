BOSTON (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Andrea Campbell made history by being sworn in as the first Black female Attorney General, and first Black female to hold a statewide office. However, she also made her priorities known.

Campbell took the oath of office Wednesday in front of a packed room at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. After officially being sworn in as Attorney General of Massachusetts, Campbell spoke about her family, her struggles and her goals for the next four years.

Campbell knows the criminal justice system from a personal perspective as well as a professional one, her father was imprisoned when she was a child and her brother died while in custody awaiting trial 11 years ago.

The new AG also touched on promises she made during her campaign, like protecting reproductive rights laws, removing illegal guns from the streets and supporting climate justice. She also addressed western Massachusetts, saying there’s more the AG’s office could be doing.

“More work to do for the residents in Berkshire, Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties, who want a greater attorney general presence in their western, true western Mass communities,” said AG Campbell.

Campbell also spoke about how she would be an attorney for all residents by taking on public corruption. Andrea Campbell is now the 45th Attorney General to serve Massachusetts.