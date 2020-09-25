AG Healey announces 20 charges against former supervisors at Holyoke Soldiers Home

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton each face 10 charges for their involvement in the deaths of veterans at the Holyoke facility.

Back in March the Attorney General alleges that Walsh and Clinton put COVID positive residents in with healthy residents, which caused the virus to spread.

The AG also alleges that Walsh and Clinton put six to seven veterans in a room during the outbreak – when the room was only meant to house four people.

“We allege that those reckless actions warrant criminal charges against Bennett Walsh and David Clinton,” Healey said.

According to the AG, Walsh and Clinton’s charges stem directly from their decision to house five veterans together in a dining room, all of whom were asymptomatic at the time. Three of the five contracted the virus after the move, one of whom died.

Walsh and Clinton face 5 criminal neglect charges and five bodily injury charges. They are set to be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date.