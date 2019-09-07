AG Healey approves several questions on 2020 ballot

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has approved several questions that could appear on the 2020 ballot.

So far, nine questions have been approved by the Attorney General to appear on the ballot. They range from gun laws and liquor licenses to vehicle repair rights and nursing home funding. However, they still have to go through several critical steps before you will see them on election day.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Healey certified a total of 11 ballot initiatives, two of which were constitutional amendments.

The questions, which can be proposed by interest groups and private citizens, cover an array of topics like the treatment of people with disabilities, public funding for abortions and the prevention of Massachusetts from becoming a sanctuary state.

Secretay of State William Galvin told 22News that he was surprised at the Attorney General’s decision to let a couple of those questions through, including one that would allow police to detain suspects wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I’m a little surprised that the Attorney General certified it because it does affect the courts and the jurisdiction of the courts, but that’s what it’s about and ultimately if it goes to the ballot it will be decided by the voters,” said Galvin.

The ballot initiatives now need more than 80,000 signatures in order to move one step closer to appearing on the 2020 ballot.

The two constitutional amendments need the same number of signatures, but they also need approval from more than 50 percent of the legislature in two consecutive sessions.

Learn more about the certified ballot questions here >>