AG Healey calls on President Biden to cancel student loan debt

BOSTON (WWLP) – AG Healey is 1 of 16 attorney’s general who wrote a letter to President Biden this week urging him to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for each borrower.

In the letter, AG Healey wrote, “Time after time, our office has made the case for struggling student borrowers through investigations, lawsuits, testimonies, and stacks of supporting evidence – how much longer do they need to wait to get the relief they deserve?”

Healey also took to twitter to share her frustrations saying student debt has crippled the finances of families across this country and widened the racial wealth gap.

She’s not the only official from Massachusetts who is sounding off on this issue. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley noted that black women carry more student debt than any other group in America.

Now, President Biden hasn’t agreed to the $50,000 amount like many have pushed for he’s instead leaning towards forgiving roughly 10 thousand dollars in student loan debt, however nothing is final.