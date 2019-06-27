AG Healey celebrates win with Supreme Court decision on US Census question

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is celebrating a Supreme Court decision Wednesday.

The Supreme Court blocked a question about immigration status on the 2020 census, and many public officials are speaking out in support of their decision.

During a rally outside the statehouse Thursday, Healey joined MassCounts protesters to show support for immigrant communities across the state.

For several months the Trump Administration has been pushing to include a question about immigration status on the 2020 census, and today, that question was blocked by the Supreme Court.

The census, which is required every 10 years, determines the size of each state’s congressional delegation. The data is also used to calculate a local government’s share of funds for many federal programs.

Civil rights activists believe this decision will prevent immigrants from living in fear, allowing more people to participate in next year’s census.

Beth Wong from Massachusetts Voters Table, told 22News, “Everyone in Massachusetts counts in the 2020 census, it’s critical for our resources and political representation for the next 10 years.”

President Trump tweeted about his dissatisfaction with the ruling.

Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

18 states including Massachusetts have sued the Trump administration over this policy, but no action has been taken on lawsuit since the SJC’s ruling.