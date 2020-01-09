AG Healey suing e-cigarette companies for online sales

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BOSTON (WWLP) – AG Healey is suing five e-cigarette retailers for illegally selling and delivering flavored tobacco products to consumers in Massachusetts, which is in direct violation of the new state law.

Healey’s office announced on Wednesday that these companies violated the state’s ban on flavored tobacco by continuing to sell their products to Massachusetts residents.

In the lawsuit, Healey alleges the companies did not do enough to block sales to the bay state and failed to protect against the delivery of vaping products to minors.

In November, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The attorney General’s office is in the process of serving three other e-cigarette companies as well, bringing the total number to 8. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 22.