AG Healey suing Trump administration over student visa crackdown

BOSTON (WWLP) – AG Healey announced Monday that she is suing the Trump Administration over the new ICE guidelines that threaten to send international students back to their home countries.

President Trump announced last week that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE will revoke the visas of foreign students who take classes entirely online this fall.

Healey is joining forces with 17 other attorneys General to put an end to that rule. Their goal is protect hundreds of thousands of international students from deportation, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s the absolute right thing to do, reverse this policy and send a strong message to Donald Trump,” AG Healey said.

Healey also said the deportation of international students in Massachusetts would hurt the state’s economy. Colleges would no longer be able to collect tuition from those students which could force some schools to close their doors for good.