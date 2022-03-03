SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is taking on Tik Tok; launching a national investigation into the popular app’s impact on teens’ mental health.

The investigation focuses on whether Tik Tok is designing, operating, and promoting its platform to children, teens, and young adults in a manner that worsens their physical and mental health. Specifically, the investigation will look at the methods used by Tik Tok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and the frequency of engagement with the platform.

The app does have a video that tells you to take a break if you have been on too long, but that doesn’t stop dangerous trends from spreading.

Last year, a middle schooler in Amherst died after attempting a Tik Tok challenge where you try to choke yourself until unconscious.

Also locally, Greenfield Public Schools had sent a letter home to parents warning them of dangerous trends on the app.

Attorneys general nationwide are now examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk. The investigation will also look into whether the company knew about those risks.

Massachusetts is one of the eight states leading the investigation.