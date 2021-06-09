AHA program can help employers set up pop-up clinics

BOSTON (SHNS) – The American Hospital Association on Tuesday launched an effort to bring vaccinations to workplaces through their member hospitals.

In announcing the initiative, White House COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt said surveys indicate “many employees say they would get a vaccine if they were able to do so around their working hours” and said the effort would supplement vaccination initiatives already underway through states and businesses.

“Employers can now email COVID19@aha.org, and your business will be connected with a local provider who can work with you to host an onsite pop-up clinic, and usually make it happen in a matter of days,” Slavitt said.

In another effort to boost vaccination rates, the health insurers Centene and Kaiser Permanente are conducting active education and outreach to Americans. Centene’s effort will include direct phone calls intended to arrange appointments to help unvaccinated individuals connect with their own physicians.

Kaiser Permanente is conducting outreach through email, texting, and direct mail.

“We do hope other organizations, with broad reach directly into patient populations like this, follow their lead and contact people who are at-risk, because they don’t have a vaccination and talk to them about the benefits of vaccination,” said Slavitt, who added that he is leaving the White House on Wednesday.