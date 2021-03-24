Airport workers’ union push interrupted by pandemic

BOSTON (SHNS) – Bouchra Sbahi is worried about becoming homeless after being sent home from her contracted airline job at Logan Airport as the pandemic forced many people to stay home and curbed air travel.

“I am on unemployment but I only get $255 a week,” she said at a press conference hosted by 32BJ SEIU, one of the state’s largest service workers unions. “I am worried about becoming homeless. It’s all so hard on me.”

SEIU is pushing unionization negotiations with the companies who are contracted with airlines at Logan Airport. Those companies employ people to work as wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, security officers, and cleaners and the union says conditions for these workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened.

The union push for contracted airline workers has been going on for seven years, 32BJ SEIU spokesperson Amanda Torres-Price said, and they were making some headway prior to the pandemic. Five contractors for airlines working out of the airport have agreed to unionization and approximately eight have not, she said.

Before the pandemic there were about 1,400 union contracted airline workers at Logan and roughly 1,000 non-union contracted workers, according to Torres-Price. Last spring, over two thirds of those workers were laid off and those that remained were “working severely reduced schedules,” Torres-Price said.

At this point, close to 60 percent of the workforce has been hired back, Torres-Price said, with a “vast majority” of the re-hires working for union contractors. Non-union workers are by-and-large still out of work and it is difficult for 32BJ SEIU to estimate percentages as they don’t have working relationships with those contractors, according to Torres-Price.

“We’ve had a lot of different facets, stages of this campaign, but we’ve been moving towards some success before the pandemic in getting some of the contractors to get on board with unionization,” Torres-Price told the News Service. “That got a little slowed down by the pandemic.”

32BJ SEIU Vice President Roxana Rivera said women of color and immigrants have suffered the greatest economic impact during the pandemic and contracted workers at airports like Logan are largely Black and brown immigrants.

“Many women have lost their jobs at the airport and as the airports emptied out, and after risking their lives without proper PPE during the early days of the pandemic, they have had their hours so severely shortened,” Rivera said during the press conference. “The pay they are making barely covers the cost of taking public transportation and comes with real risk.”

Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said the number of passengers at Logan Airport remains down 70 percent compared to the same time in 2019 and the agency has been in regular contact with the union through the pandemic.

“The issue of inadequate PPE was raised once by the union and early on when it was difficult for organizations to acquire PPE. The issue was addressed and resolved by Massport as quickly as possible,” Mehigan said in a statement. “We understand certain jobs have been lost through layoffs and furloughs. We remain hopeful that as passenger activity increases at Logan these workers will return to work. These contracted employees are subject to Massportâ€™s minimum wage policy of $15 per hour.”

Sbahi, who immigrated from Morocco and now lives in Everett, worked for Superior Aircraft Services, a contractor American Airlines selected in 2016 to run skycaps, baggage handling, security, que control, and exit lane monitoring services at Logan’s Terminal B.

Sbahi said she worked at Logan from March 2016 until March 2020 and started her last position as wheelchair attendant for Superior Aircraft Services in January 2020. She was sent home on March 18, 2020, she said.

“It’s boring being home all the time with nothing to do. With the Coronavirus out there, I am also afraid to leave my house. I have some serious health conditions and I am afraid it would be very dangerous for me,” Sbahi said. “So many immigrant women are out of work and struggling to survive. Those who are still working are afraid every day of catching the Coronavirus. We need better protection. We need to be able to form a union. Many people have suffered from this pandemic but we are the people getting hit the hardest and we are being forgotten.”

Superior Aircraft Services CEO Barry Korman did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment via email.

Transportation Security Administration data shows that checkpoint travel numbers are rising compared to this time last year but are still down compared to 2019 numbers. On Tuesday, 1,076,453 passengers made their way through TSA checkpoints across the nation compared to 331,431 the same day last year and 2,434,370 on March 23, 2019.

Rivera said the union is working with contractors to ensure workers get more hours on the job as people start to return to airports.

“We are working with those contractors at the airport as air passengers come back,” Rivera said. “We know that we’ll probably see more coming in the summer as people feel confident to travel and so as that happens, we are continuing to work with the contractors to ensure people get more hours.”