All Massachusetts residents can now pre-register for vaccine appointment

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, Massachusetts launched its pre-registration system to help residents sign up for their vaccine appointments.

Vaccines will be available to the general public starting on Monday, April 19 and residents can begin the scheduling process now through the state’s pre-registration site.

To put yourself on the pre-registration list, residents should check here.

There you can click the pre-register button and fill out a questionnaire with your name and date of birth. Once you’re finished, you will be put on a list and when an appointment is available you will be notified that it’s time to book.

“And again, this is just for now for the seven mass vaccination sites, more sites will be added to the pre-registration site in April,” Gov. Baker said.

Appointments are still limited because of the federal supply, but Massachusetts is expected to receive more doses in the first few weeks of April.

If you pre-register, you will have 24 hours to book your appointment once you have been contacted. Residents can also get their shots elsewhere and cancel their appointment if they find one closer to them.