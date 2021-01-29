Almost 1,000 new cases in Mass. schools

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts school districts, education collaboratives and approved special education schools reported 969 new cases of COVID-19 to state education officials during the week from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s latest round of weekly data shows 624 new cases among students learning either in-person or in a hybrid model, and 345 among staff with district building access.

A dozen districts logged more than 10 new student cases, led by Marlborough, with 23. Fall River had 23 staff cases.