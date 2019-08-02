American Red Cross facing a blood shortage

BOSTON (WWLP) – Even though the legislature is in recess the State House is still busy and many people are giving back by donating blood.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the State House Friday to help with the blood shortage seen across the country.

The Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July but they continue to face a shortage.

According to the organization, they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Summer is one of the best times of the year to donate blood because people are often traveling to places that are known for having insect-borne diseases like the Dominican Republic or the Carribean, and when they return home they are often in need of treatment.

With the help Amazon’s $1 million donation, the Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates blood until August 29th.

To find out how you can donate blood in your area check HERE.