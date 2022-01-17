Americans can request at-home COVID-19 from private health insurance plans

Boston Statehouse

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Biden Administration announced changes to the way that COVID-19 tests are covered by insurance companies.

Residents with private health insurance plans can request test kits through their insurers or they can purchase the test kits and submit the receipt for reimbursement. Insurance companies are required to reimburse up to $12 per test or the cost of the test if it is less than $12. If the price of the test is more than $12 each, the consumer will have to pay the difference.

Residents on Medicare can also receive free at home tests they can pick those up at community health centers and Medicare certified health clinics across the state.

