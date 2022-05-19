BOSTON (SHNS) – Whether to allow betting on college sports is shaping up as the primary point of contention as the House and Senate begin negotiating a compromise sports betting package, but a fresh analysis of the two bills and their state revenue impacts found that the Senate bill could bring in much more money for the state even without collegiate betting.

The gambling industry news site PlayMA.com on Wednesday published its analysis of the competing approaches to sports betting in Massachusetts and found that the House bill would bring in $31.875 million in state taxes while the Senate’s bill could bring in $111.56 million for the state.

The analysis could give the six conferees — Reps. Jerald Parisella, Aaron Michlewitz and David Muradian, and Sens. Michael Rodrigues, Eric Lesser and Patrick O’Connor — more to consider as they begin working towards a single bill. The Senate negotiators were named Thursday, paving the way for talks to start with a bit more than two months of formal lawmaking remaining this session.

The projections from PlayMA, which are the result of applying national averages and data from other states to the frameworks described in the House and Senate bills, differ greatly from the revenue projections shared by the House and Senate Ways and Means committees. Parisella said the House bill could conservatively bring in $60 million a year while the Senate has projected its bill would generate about $35 million annually.

Despite limiting the scope of allowed wagering by excluding collegiate events, PlayMA projected that the Senate bill could bring in substantially more state tax revenue than the House’s bill for two primary reasons: its higher tax rates and its definition of what is considered as taxable “adjusted gross sports wagering receipts.”

“One of the missions of this particular bill was to provide the best benefit for the commonwealth’s citizens and taxpayers, not the best benefit for the online gaming operators that want to work here,” Rodrigues, the Senate Ways and Means chairman, said in April as he asked senators to reject an amendment that sought to bring the Senate tax rates in line with those approved by the House.

PlayMA started with an assumed $5 billion handle under the House bill and a $4.25 billion handle under the Senate bill. The site said about 15 percent of all bets nationally are placed on college games, so it deducted 15 percent from the House’s $5 billion assumed handle to get its Senate baseline.

Assuming that sportsbooks keep 7.5 percent of the handle (the national average is 7.1 percent, PlayMA said), operators are projected to generate gross gaming revenue of $375 million under the House bill and $318.75 million under the Senate bill.

The Senate’s betting bill would tax operators at a rate of 20 percent of gross sports wagering receipts from bets placed in person and at a rate of 35 percent of gross sports wagering receipts from bets placed via a mobile or digital platform, rates that would put Massachusetts at the high end of tax rates on sports wagering revenue nationally.

The House bill called for a sportsbook’s revenue from in-person bets to be taxed at 12.5 percent and revenue from mobile wagers to be taxed at 15 percent.

PlayMA used only the higher online wager tax rates because, the site said, 90 to 95 percent of the money wagered is processed online. That means actual state tax revenues could be slightly lower than the site’s projections based on the amount of money that is ultimately wagered in person.

For the Senate bill, a 35 percent tax levy on the $318.75 million gross sports wagering receipts figure would mean roughly $111.56 million for the state.

But under the House bill, more calculations would be done before the lower tax rates are applied. The House bill would allow operators to deduct from their gross sports wagering revenue the dollar amount of promotional gaming credits they issue to entice players and their federal taxes. The Senate bill would include those credits and taxes in the operator’s taxable amount.

PlayMA subtracted $150 million from the House bill’s $375 million gross gaming revenue to account for promotional credits, which it said made up about 40 percent of revenue in other markets, and took away another $12.5 million to account for a federal tax rate of 0.25 percent of the handle. That would leave $212.5 million in taxable revenue under the House proposal.

If the House’s highest tax rate, 15 percent for online bets, were applied, the House bill could generate $31.875 million in state revenue, PlayMA said.

Being able to deduct promotional play credits from their taxable revenue base was an issue that the state’s three existing gaming operators — Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — raised with the Senate in April as senators were working through their bill.

“To the extent that operators are permitted to offer promotional play credits, such credits should be deducted from the definition of ‘adjusted gross sports wagering receipts.’ Promotional play credits are expenses incurred by operators, not revenue received, and the relevant definition should reflect this reality,” the operators wrote.

As the first clause of the operators’ letter alludes to, the Senate bill appears to leave the decision of whether to allow promotional gaming credits at all to the Mass. Gaming Commission.

The text of the bill says that the “commission shall promulgate regulations to prohibit … advertising, marketing and branding through certain identified promotional items that, as determined by the commission, tend to increase the likelihood of problem gambling, which may include giveaways, coupons or promotional gaming credits.”

Other states have started to look more closely at how they treat promotional play credits over the last year. Bloomberg’s Daily Tax Report said in July that sports betting companies in Colorado deducted 62 percent of their revenue from the taxable base through that state’s promotional play exclusion. Gambling taxes brought the state $6.6 million in the first year of operation, less than half of what had been forecast.

In Virginia, only five of the 12 companies currently taking sports bets in the state have paid any taxes since launching as the operators have handed out a cumulative $168.8 million in promotions and bonuses that can be deducted from their taxable revenue base, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported earlier this month. A bill in Virginia’s General Assembly to eliminate the ability to deduct those promos died in committee, the paper said.