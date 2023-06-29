BOSTON (SHNS) – House and Senate Democrats broke for the weekend without an accord on a final spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins Saturday, and their plans not to return until Monday signal a breakthrough is unlikely to come until the budgeting calendar officially reads FY24.

The House and Senate adjourned after sleepy, lightly attended sessions Thursday and scheduled their next meetings for Monday, July 3, two days into the fiscal year. Those sessions are also “informals,” which means a topic like the state budget will not be considered then.

Top Democrats offered indication about whether they are close to a fiscal year 2024 budget deal, or far apart, or if they have a timetable for an accord. Neither Rep. Aaron Michlewitz nor Sen. Michael Rodrigues, the chambers’ budget chiefs, agreed to interviews to discuss the status of their talks.

Sen. Nick Collins of Boston, who presided at Thursday’s session, said it’s possible a deal could land soon but pointed to the leeway they have thanks to the interim, one-month budget Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll signed Monday in her capacity as acting governor.

“The conversations are ongoing,” Collins said. “We’re dealing with a lot of meaty issues. We’re dealing with a budget, we’re dealing with a reform of the tax code. So it’s not insignificant.”

“I feel confident that we’ll be getting a deal done soon,” he added.

Democrats who wield supermajority margins in both chambers have made a habit over the past decade of not delivering on-time annual budgets.

Rep. Sean Garballey, an Arlington Democrat, said after presiding over the House’s session that he was not sure if a deal is close.

“We’ll see what comes out of conference, but obviously we haven’t passed a budget yet,” he said.

Asked if legislative leaders gave lawmakers any indication how long they should expect to wait for a final budget, Garballey replied, “No, not me.