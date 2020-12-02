Another isolation space for homeless launching next week

BOSTON (SHNS) – State officials are working to expand the supports available to individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity amid the pandemic with two sites running and a third launching next week.

Hotel isolation spaces in Everett and Taunton together have capacity to serve 256 people, and a Pittsfield site that will be ready next week will expand the total capacity to 351, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday.

During the peak of the outbreak this year, the state ran five sites, and officials are again ramping up services with the second surge underway.

Over the weekend, the Everett and Taunton locations — the latter of which launched last week — served a total of 122 people with transportation to and from the site, safe isolation, and meals.

“We’re prepared to launch additional sites as the demand increases, and future site decisions will take into account the geographic diversity of the commonwealth,” Sudders said.