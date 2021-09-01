App-based workers applaud advancement of several ballot questions

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey approved 17 ballot petitions on Wednesday, bringing them one step closer to going before the voters.

One of the questions that could appear on the 2022 ballot would let app-based workers keep their flexible schedule while also providing them with things like paid sick time. Right now, thousands of Massachusetts residents rely on the money they make from Uber, Lyft, and Doordash.

A recent poll shows that 83 percent of Massachusetts drivers prefer to remain as independent contractors while receiving new benefits. 22News spoke to Lyft driver, Raya Denny of Springfield who said her flexible schedule is the only way that she’s able to get her college work done.

By offering rides at odd hours of the day she’s also helping other members of the community.

“A lot of people always thank me and they’re like oh my god, you know no ones up at this time or, you’re the only one available or something so it’s really nice to do this job and to help out,” Raya said.

The ballot questions have been certified which means they will need to get more than 80,000 signatures to be considered by the legislature. If the Legislature chooses not to act before May 4, supporters will have to collect another 13,000 voter signatures by July 6 to lock in a spot on the November 2022 ballot.