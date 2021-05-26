Archdiocese holding special collections for India, Brazil

Body of a COVID-19 victim is wheeled in for cremation in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Infections in India hit another grim daily record on Thursday as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Calling the scope of the COVID-19 crisis in India and Brazil “enormous,” the Archdiocese of Boston plans to hold special collection efforts in May and June to support relief efforts in those countries.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley announced Wednesday that he has authorized an emergency special collection to be taken the weekends of May 29-30 or June 5-6 in all parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston.

“Given our own experience in the United States with regards to the pandemic and the important role the Church has in being able to respond to global events, we have an opportunity to assist relief efforts in India and Brazil,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Through Catholic Relief Services, the Catholic Church is on the ground in both countries “working to support local hospitals and programs which are being overwhelmed and which have reached a breaking point.”

The church said that in India more than 27 million cases have been reported with deaths surpassing 310,000, while in Brazil cases have surpassed 16 million and 450,000 deaths have been reported. Parishioners attending church in-person may donate by checks to their parish, with “India and Brazil Relief” in the memo.

A portal has also been set up for online donations.