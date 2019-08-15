Are you ready for a tax-free weekend?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts shoppers will be able to take advantage of a tax-free holiday this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, shoppers won’t have to pay the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax and when that happens, the state loses millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Which begs the question: Is it really worth it?

According to the Department of Revenue, the state of Massachusetts missed out on more than $27 million during the tax-free weekend in 2018.

The legislature saw those figures and voted against a sales tax holiday for 2019 because they said the lost revenue could be used for things like education and road maintenance.

When a proposal to lower the sales tax rate to 5 percent came to a vote, lawmakers reached what they call a ‘grand bargaining agreement,’ choosing not to lower the sales tax but to suspend it for one August weekend every year.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to meals, vehicles, gas, tobacco, marijuana or alcohol. It does apply to items you buy online.