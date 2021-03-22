AstraZeneca U.S. trial detects no hospitalizations

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – AstraZeneca’s two-dose vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization and 79 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms in a U.S. trial, the pharmaceutical company announced Monday as it set its sights on securing emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Phase III trial in the United States involved 32,449 participants, one-third of whom received placebos, and none of those who received the vaccine were hospitalized or contracted severe illness, AstraZeneca announced Monday.

The vaccine is already authorized in dozens of countries, but has faced significant speedbumps, particularly in Europe, where some countries suspended its use last week amid concerns over blood clots before resuming administration following an investigation.

AstraZeneca said Monday that the independent data safety monitoring board identified “no safety concerns related to the vaccine” following the U.S. trial, including “no increased risk” of blood clots.

The company plans to submit its analysis to the Food and Drug Administration to seek emergency use authorization “in the coming weeks.”

If approved, it would become the fourth vaccine in circulation in the U.S. alongside those developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, though the timeline at play means it could gain approval as the other companies significantly ramp up their production.