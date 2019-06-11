Athletic agencies team up with lawmakers to discourage teen vaping

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 20 percent of Massachusetts high school students currently use e-cigarettes and the health risks associated with it could be hurting an entire generation.

During a news conference on Tuesday organizations like TB12 warned teens about the long term health effects of vaping.

“You can have some gastrointestinal issues which is going to affect the way we absorb a lot of nutrition that we take in so it’s not only just breathing it’s your sleep cycles and how you really recover,” Matt Denning, a Body Coach at TB12 Boston said.

Parents, former e-cigarette users, and high school athletic directors spoke to legislators about the challenges that teens face once they become addicted to nicotine.

“Coming out the other side of a nicotine addiction, I suffered through it and I actually was able to kick it, not many people are so I want to use my perspective to help inform efforts here and help inform individuals about their nicotine addiction,” Matt Murphy a former Juul user said.

Right now there are several bills making their way through the state legislature to ban flavored nicotine products.

Public Health officials said e-cigarette companies are exploiting the health of young people to make a profit.

“The manufacturers of these products have those flavors out there specifically to draw young people in and taxing is very important, all those things come together, but a critical component of that is banning the flavors which are a magnet for the young people,” Senator John Keenan said.

The age to buy tobacco products in Massachusetts is 21, but former Juul users said kids are actually ordering them online.