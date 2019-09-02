Attorney general releases Labor Day report on wage theft

Breaking News
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has released an annual Labor Day report to describe her office’s efforts to address wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation.

The fourth report was released Monday. The office’s fair labor division enforces state laws regulating the payment of wages.

The division assessed $9.8 million in restitution and penalties in fiscal 2019 against employers and more than 11,000 workers received a payment. That’s up from about $9.6 million in fiscal 2018.

About 6,300 complaints were processed.

Healey, a Democrat, says the division broadened its efforts to protect home health aides and nursing home workers, and continued targeting wage theft in the construction industry.

The construction industry received the largest percentage of citations, with 209 issued against employers and about $3.1 million in restitution and penalties assessed.

