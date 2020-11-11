Auchincloss eyes “national voice” in new role

BOSTON (SHNS) – The “blue wave” that was supposed to carry Democrats to a majority in the U.S. Senate and strengthen the party’s position in the House never crested in 2020.

But the soon-to-be newest member of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation said Tuesday he’s not interested in participating in the finger-pointing going on between moderates and progressives within the party about what went wrong.

“I’m not really sure that’s a very productive conversation because there are threads of both wings that I think are really valuable,” Congressman-elect Jake Auchincloss said during a Zoom conversation with Newton-Needham Regional Chamber of Commerce President Greg Reibman.

Auchincloss prevailed in a tight, crowded Democratic primary in September that featured a number of more progressive candidates, and he easily won his general election last week over a Republican challenger to succeed U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III as the representative from the 4th Congressional District.

As he prepares to set foot inside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. for the first time in his life as a member of the incoming freshman class, Auchincloss said he’s thinking about how he will structure his office, what issues he will champion and how he will deliver the constituent services people of his district have come to expect.

So far, he’s hired a chief of staff for his Washington office – aides wouldn’t say who it is – and plans to keep the existing district offices in Newton and Attleboro.

The seat Auchincloss will hold has been kept warm since the 1970s by national figures like Father Robert Drinan, Barney Frank and Kennedy.

“This is a seat in a district that expects a member of Congress to have a national voice on the key issues of the day, but number two, and somewhat conversely, it’s a district that expects excellent constituent services,” Auchincloss said.

The Newton city councilor said he hopes to be named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he supports for reelection as speaker, to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to continue his work in that area for Massachusetts. He also said he wants his office to become the go-to place to help in building the life sciences industry in Massachusetts, including the manufacturing side of the business.

More immediately, Auchincloss said he thinks the pandemic response is where he can make the biggest impact.

“I really believe the best way I can help right now is with COVID and COVID testing,” Auchincloss said, describing himself as a “convener” who could help bring together the scientific and medical communities, the private sector and local officials to figure out how to scale up community testing of asymptomatic people until a vaccine is ready for distribution.

Auchincloss said that he thought Gov. Charlie Baker has done a “good job” overall of handling the coronavirus pandemic without the consistent support of the federal government, but he expressed disappointment in the proposed cuts to MBTA service laid out Monday by senior transportation officials.

“I think it’s really problematic,” Auchincloss said.

Auchicloss said he had discussed with Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues how “grim” the economic outlook for the state was for fiscal 2021 and 2022, but said before the pandemic the state appeared to be making strides toward a less car-centric transportation system with cleaner rail and more walkable downtowns.

“It’d be a real shame to go backwards on that,” he said.

Asked about President Trump so far refusing to concede the presidential election, Auchincloss said he wasn’t surprised by the president’s “infantile” response to being declared the loser.

“What I am very disappointed by is House and Senate Republicans’ silence,” he said.

During his primary, Auchincloss faced some criticism from opponents for being too moderate and having worked in the past for Republican Gov. Baker’s first campaign. Now he will join a House Democratic caucus beset with division over whether slogans like “defund the police” and the associations with socialism may have cost the party at the ballot box.

“I do think the leftward wing of the party’s energy and commitment to a Green New Deal in fighting climate change is absolutely essential for galvanizing the youth vote and for delivering on what is probably the number one priority for the millennials and Gen Z generations,” Auchincloss said. “We have got to make manifest that urgency into public policy.”

At the same time, Auchincloss said that for some members of Congress from more moderate districts, like Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a message about “creating a rising tide that lifts all boats through a market economy by creating more jobs and higher wages” can be a “powerful one.”

Auchincloss said he’s not interested in compromising with Republicans on issues like reproductive and voting rights, racial justice or family separation policy along the border.

But he did say he wanted to forge personal relationships with members on the other side of the aisle and to work together where compromise was possible. As a Marine Corps veteran, Auchincloss said one area he might be able to work with Republicans is on ending the “forever wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan and using those resources to build infrastructure and pay for health care.

“I want to be known as a member of Congress who brings people together to get things done,” Auchincloss said.