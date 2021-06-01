Audit faults expenses at Brockton nonprofit

BOSTON (SHNS) – A Brockton area human services organization charged more than $11,000 in non-reimbursable expenses to state contracts, including a nearly $2,200 charge for insurance for the president and CEO’s leased vehicle, according to new audit findings.

Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office said Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. also did not ensure that its board member application process was followed, could not provide acknowledgment letters for all cash donations received by the non-profit, and failed to maintain an inventory of furniture and equipment purchases.

The audit covered the two-year period ending June 30, 2019, and also found a $2,000 charge for three life insurance policies for the president and CEO, plus a total of $6,295 charged for vehicle fuel “that was determined to be for personal use.”

“It is always our goal through audits to help entities identify opportunities to put in place better controls and systems that promote compliance, good governance and accountability,” Bump said. “BAMSI is a local nonprofit that provides valuable services to the Brockton community, but there are areas in which we recommend improvement. This is a matter of public trust. I commend BAMSI for taking this process seriously and for taking steps to address our findings.”

BAMSI operates adult, child and family services, assisting 30,000 individuals a year in Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties, the auditor’s office said.

During fiscal years 2018 and 2019, it received $91 million and $95 million, respectively, in revenue from private and public sources.