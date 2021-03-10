Audit finds discrepancy in financial records at Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state Auditor Suzanne M. Bump’s office has issued a report of their findings after auditing the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR) from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019.

You can find the full audit report here.

The audit found failures in the reconciliation of financial records and the collection of fees that may have cost the state up to $196,426. The report outlined problems with revenue reporting that resulted in a discrepancy showing a shortage of $95,026.

Bump’s audit showed OCABR did not reconcile revenue information in its financial records to the information in its home improvement contractor (HIC) registration database and to the information in the state’s accounting system, the Massachusetts Management Accounting and Reporting System (MMARS). When reconciling the information between these systems, auditors found the revenue OCABR recorded in MMARS was $95,026 lower than what it recorded in its internal HIC system, which could represent a loss of funds. An internal investigation by OCABR was unable to find the cause and has contacted the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.

The audit also found OCABR did not collect up to $101,400 in HIC registration and Residential Contractor’s Guaranty Fund (RCGF) fees from contractors. Auditors found 676 instances in which the agency allowed contractors to pay a $100 fee to renew their licenses even though the fee was paid more than 30 days past the expiration date of their current registration. These late contractors should have instead paid a fee of $250, which includes a reapplication fee of $150 and a $100 fee into the Residential Contractor’s Guaranty Fund.