BOSTON (WWLP) – End of day Wednesday was the deadline to submit signatures for possible ballot questions.

Voters in western Massachusetts and across the state may be given the opportunity to vote on whether the auditor can take a deep dive into examining the state legislature.

When Auditor Diana DiZoglio announced her plans to audit the legislature last Spring, she was immediately hit with resistance from both House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka stating they would not cooperate with the audit, citing that the auditor does not have the power to do so.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell even sided with the democratic leaders, giving her opinion that the auditor does not have the authority to “audit any other separate branch of Government.”

This has not stopped Auditor DiZoglio, who turned her efforts to a ballot question campaign that would give her direct authority to audit the legislature. DiZoglio and her allies have announced that they have gathered more than 100,000 signatures, far more than what is required.

DiZoglio said in a statement: that read in part: “Our campaign resonates with the people of Massachusetts because they want our leaders to fix the numerous, simultaneous crises our Commonwealth is facing…Beacon Hill cannot continue its closed-door, opaque operations with so much at stake.”

In DiZoglio’s original letters to the house and senate she said she would be looking at things like hiring and spending information as well as information on how committees are appointed. Once signatures are certified, the question heads to the legislature where they have till May to approve the measure, propose changes or take no action.

If the legislature takes no action, the campaign needs to gather more than 12,000 signatures by mid June to get onto the November ballot.