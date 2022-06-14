BOSTON (SHNS) – It’s been more than a month since the publication of a leaked, draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would strike down Roe v. Wade, and while the Senate has acted in response, House Speaker Ronald Mariano indicated Monday he would prefer to wait until a final decision to chart a state legislative response aimed at protecting abortion access.

“Right now, there’s a lot of people running around trying to prevent a lot of things from happening, and I would rather, if we’re going to attack a problem, see what the court is going to decide and where the limits are and then make decisions based around that with one big package that addresses a lot of the issues,” Mariano said.

The nation’s highest court still has not issued an opinion reversing the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationally, but reproductive rights advocates across the country and many Democrats in Massachusetts responded to the draft ruling by sounding the alarm and calling for action.

The Senate in May stitched language into their fiscal 2023 state budget bill that would protect reproductive and gender-affirming health care providers in Massachusetts from legal action originating in other states, where lawmakers have approved restrictions and in some cases “bounty” provisions aimed at stretching across state lines.

That measure will not reach Republican Gov. Charlie Baker unless the House agrees to include it in the final budget bill, and the speaker’s comments on Monday about “one big package” raise questions about whether lawmakers plan to tackle the topic through the budget, in standalone legislation, or as part of some other bill. Mariano did not explicitly say Monday if he supports or opposes the Senate’s proposal, though his interest in an omnibus approach could put him at odds with his colleagues across the hall. “The Senate talked about some issues in their budget and I understand that,” Mariano said. “This problem could be fairly broad-based and need an awful lot of work, so instead of doing it piecemeal and patchwork, it’d be much easier to go in once you see (what the court does).”

Lawmakers are set to wrap up formal business for the two-year session on July 31, and the exact timing of a final court ruling is not known. Asked if it was possible to craft and complete abortion legislation in July alone, Mariano replied, “Probably. A lot of it could be done. We have bills on a lot of different things still left in studies that we can pull out.”