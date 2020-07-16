‘Back the Blue’ rally clashes with Native American protesters

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of protesters gathered outside the Statehouse Thursday to call on lawmakers to change the state flag.

It was clear that both sides had a message to tell, but things turned violent at one point which many people told me was not the intention of their demonstration. The group of law enforcement supporters known as the ‘back the blue movement’ started out on the other side of the road from the protest on the statehouse steps.

As speakers took the mic, back the blue members chanted their slogan, ‘back the blue.’ Things got tense at one point even leading to a scuffle as back the blue members took to the statehouse steps.

When I got the chance to speak with one of the back the blue organizers, he told 22News that the two rallies never meant to coincide, but that didn’t deter them from showing their support for law enforcement.

“I came here to support the police what’s been going on in this state and in the country is disgusting, it breaks my heart. I’m not even a cop, you know what I mean I’m just a true American, I’m from the city and I just want to do something for the police,” an organizer told 22News.

Back the blue members strongly oppose the Senate’s police reform bill, which is now headed to the House for consideration. They are hoping to see House members vote against that bill.