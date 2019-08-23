Bacteria levels at Massachusetts beaches sometimes unsafe to swim

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several beaches across Massachusetts were closed this summer due to high bacteria levels.

A report released earlier this August warned that more than 200 beaches in Massachusetts had unsafe levels of pollution, but experts say those beaches were only really affected for about a day or two at the time.

The Environment Massachusetts report analyzed how often water samples tested positive for high concentrations of fecal bacteria.

Of the 583 locations tested in Massachusetts, the 223 beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2018.

Environment experts also pointed out that the report says a positive test is associated with an elevated risk of illness but does not guarantee that swimmers would get sick.

State Senator Brendan Crighton, chair of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, said: “Beaches in our metropolitan area are going to have some bacteria at some times, but just one instance of it doesn’t mean it’s not safe to swim at the beach.”

Environmental experts acknowledge that more can be done to clean waterways across the state, and they are urging the Baker Administration to work together with them to begin making significant progress.