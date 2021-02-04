Baker: 120 districts in pool test pilot talks

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – About 120 school districts are “engaged in a pretty direct conversation” with state education officials about participating in a new pooled COVID-19 testing surveillance pilot program, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday, describing himself as “psyched” with that level of interest.

“Almost everything associated with COVID from the very beginning, there have been first movers, fast followers and the rest,” Baker said. He said the current group is a “great start” and that “if pooled testing helps a bunch of folks bring kids back into the classroom and move forward, I do think that can set an example that others can follow.”

Supporters of expanded in-person education have emphasized the lack of COVID-19 transmission in schools due to safety protocols.

State data shows the youngest age bracket (0-19) accounting for the highest number of confirmed cases over the past two weeks, 9,817, which has been anecdotally attributed to gatherings outside school settings.