Baker Activates National Guard for “Logistical Support”

Boston Statehouse

by: Chris Lisinski

(Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) — Governor Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard on Thursday, planning to use up to 2,000 members for “logistical support and other assistance” in the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an evening press release announcing the activation, Baker’s office said the order will bring new supply chain resources on board to respond to state and local requests for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and other duties.

“Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker said in the release. “The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”

Baker has on several occasions in the past week emphasized that he is not planning a statewide shelter-in-place order. The first COVID-19 case was identified in Massachusetts on Feb. 1. On Thursday, that total reached 328, an increase of 72 over Wednesday in the largest statewide single-day jump yet. 

