Baker activates National Guard to assist with school transportation issues

BOSTON (WWLP) – Due to school bus driver staffing shortages, Governor Charlie Baker will activate the Massachusetts National Guard to assist with school transportation.

The Governor’s office has received requests from multiple communities for school transportation assistance. The order will make up to 250 Guardsmen available.

They will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans known as 7D vehicles. All activated Guard members will complete vehicle training to ensure the safety of children and families. Drivers will meet all statutory requirements for 7D drivers and will follow all state and community health and safety measures.

Ninety Guard members will begin training on Tuesday to provide service to Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.