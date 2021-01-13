Baker admin awards $78.5 Mil in business grants

BOSTON (SHNS) – Another $78.5 million in grant funds is headed to small businesses struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baker administration announced Wednesday.

The latest round of grants will flow to 1,595 individual businesses in industries such as food service, retail and health care that have been hit the hardest by changing consumer behaviors and mandatory safety restrictions.

With the new grants, the administration has now awarded nearly $195 million to 4,119 small businesses from the $668 million relief fund officials announced on Dec. 23.

“Understanding how significant the need for financial assistance is, we’ve taken important steps to ensure these resources are directed toward the businesses that have historically been at a disadvantage even before the pandemic or are located in communities, especially Gateway Cities, that have suffered disproportionately because of this virus,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement.

Applications are due for the related Sector-Specific Small Business Relief Grant Program by 11:59 p.m. on Friday ahead of awards in February.