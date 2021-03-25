Baker admin continues to pressure schools to bring elementary students back

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are asking that all K-12 students in the Commonwealth return to the classroom by April 5.

In Massachusetts, 74 school districts requested a waiver from the department of education to delay their return to the classroom. According to DESE, 58 of those requests were approved, six were denied and 10 remained under review.

During his news conference on Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker once again advocated for all students to return to in-person learning. Though, he acknowledged that some districts might still have some challenges to overcome.

“Some of the bigger districts have more complicated challenges associated with that and they’re going to be a couple weeks behind the ones that go first,” Baker said.

Springfield is one of the bigger districts that will be delaying it’s return to in person learning.

Elementary school students will remain hybrid through April 5 and will return to the classroom full-time by May 3.