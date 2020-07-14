Baker admin doubles solar capacity in SMART regs

BOSTON (SHNS) – After getting an earful about provisions that lawmakers, farmers and others said could endanger dozens of shovel-ready solar projects in Massachusetts, the Baker administration on Tuesday announced final revisions to new regulations for a significant solar energy development program.

The updated regulations for the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) incentive program, which is designed to facilitate solar projects by ensuring financing, will double the program’s total capacity to 3,200 megawatts, expand eligibility criteria for solar projects in low-income areas and encourage the adoption of energy storage technology.

As written when filed as emergency regulations in April, the administration’s new rules would have disqualified solar power installations on land designated as priority habitat, core habitat or critical natural landscape. Key lawmakers and advocacy groups said that change would spell the end for projects that are already under development.

In the updated version unveiled Tuesday, the Department of Energy Resources amended the regulations to maintain the prohibitions on projects on core habitat and priority habitat land, but lifted the ban on projects on land designated as critical natural landscape so long as the project qualifies under the first 1,600 MW of the program’s capacity.

“The next phase of the SMART program showcases our commitment to both protecting the natural resources of the Commonwealth as well as advancing the adoption of clean energy,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said. “Protecting our natural environment is important to meeting our ambitious net-zero emissions target while increasing resilience to climate change impacts throughout the state.”

The secretary said the final revisions also expanded eligibility exceptions to numerous land use policies to “ensure that the most mature projects that have already invested significantly can continue to move forward, providing clean energy and economic opportunities in the commonwealth.”

“This will really allow projects that have been further along in terms of their permitting and development process to proceed as planned under existing SMART regulations,” she said.

An administration official last month told the News Service that any solar project that is put into service within six months of the new regulations taking effect, essentially until mid-October, will not be affected by the land use policies in the updated regulations. The idea, the official said, is to allow the projects that are furthest along in the permitting and development process to proceed as planned without creating an incentive for other projects to try to rush into service.

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), which previously released an analysis of the new SMART program regulations that claimed the new rules would “effectively halt nearly 80 clean energy projects underway or planned for development” around the state, welcomed some of the administration’s changes to the April filing.

“CCSA is grateful to the Baker Administration and Secretary Theoharides for making adjustments to the SMART emergency regulations. We share the Administration’s dual goals of advancing clean energy whileÂ alsoÂ protecting sensitive lands,” Erika Niedowski, CCSA’s northeast director, said. “At the same time, we remained concerned about the impact that land useÂ provisionsÂ will have on the growth of local, distributed solarÂ energyÂ throughout the Commonwealth.”

The updated SMART program regulations also expand the criteria for projects in low-income areas and establish a set-aside equal to 5 percent of the incentives to provide a more stable incentive rate for those projects.

DOER officials have said the department noticed that it received a disproportionate number of applications for solar projects on open space — DOER Commissioner Patrick Woodcock said Tuesday that just under 600 MW of the 1,000 MW of projects that have qualified for the program or are operational are on greenfield sites — and that it signaled throughout its SMART program review that it would need to find a more appropriate balance between promoting residential and commercial solar projects, and also the environmental and natural habitat benefits of leaving open space open.

“We certainly want to, first of all, ensure that there is opportunity for commercial and residential projects. That’s one concern, that as capacity is allocated for greenfields that removes capacity for small residential and commercial projects,” Woodcock said Tuesday. “We did a build in a set-aside within this program to ensure that low-income and small projects will have capacity, and the capacity set-asides are equal to … 20 percent for medium and small projects and a 5 percent set-aside for low income projects. So we certainly, at the very least, want to ensure that that amount of capacity is awarded to those important groups.”

The updated regulations from DOER also expanded eligibility for agriculture land and require that solar projects greater than 500 kilowatts connect to an energy storage system. Woodcock said Massachusetts currently has 380 MW of solar paired with storage.

“That is increasingly important as we get more and more renewables onto our electrical grid,” he said. “Ensuring that this clean energy is provided when our electrical system needs it is imperative.”

The SMART program was launched in September 2018 and DOER’s review of the program’s regulations began in January 2019, when it reached 400 MW worth of projects. Across Massachusetts, there are more than 105,000 solar projects totaling about 2,700 MW installed.

Woodcock said Tuesday that the additional 1,600 MW of capacity in the SMART program “represents about four percent of our total electrical demand and, coupled with our offshore wind, hydro and energy efficiency programs, puts us on track to meet the long term energy goals of the commonwealth.”

In January, Gov. Charlie Baker announced he would accelerate the state’s decarbonization efforts. The 12-year-old Global Warming Solutions Act required an 80 percent reduction below 1990 levels by 2050, but a new limit announced by the administration in April essentially puts the state on the path towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Under no circumstance, however, should the level of emission be higher than 85 percent below 1990 levels, the policy established. Leaders in both branches of the Legislature have signaled their support for a net-zero emissions policy, but the effort to codify that goal into law has stalled on Beacon Hill.