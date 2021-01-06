Baker calls on Americans to condemn US Capitol violence, state lawmakers tweet they’re safe

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker is speaking out against the ongoing protest and violence at the US Capitol Wednesday.

In a joint statement with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Gov. Baker called on Americans from every corner to condemn the violence at the Capitol.

“I join with Americans from every corner of the country to condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol, and President Trump and his supporters must do the same immediately,” Gov. Baker stated. “The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks, perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth, and these baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”

“The horrific violence unfolding at the Capitol is an attack on our democracy and should be condemned without qualification by President Trump and his supporters,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “It is time for all Americans to embrace a peaceful transition of power and move forward to heal our nation.”

Massachusetts lawmakers at the US Capitol including Rep. Richard Neal, Rep. Jim McGovern, and Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted they were safe and at secured locations as the situation unfolded.

I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 6, 2021

I am safe in a secure location. When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor. America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021

We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt. I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said. Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated safely.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

The Massachusetts State Police said they continue to monitor developments related to protest activity at the Capitol as well as planned demonstrations in the state. “At this time, we are not aware of any expectation of violence in Massachusetts tonight.”

Full statement below: