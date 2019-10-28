Baker administration given until Monday to reissue vaping ban

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week a superior court judge ruled the Baker administration will have to pursue emergency regulation or allow sales of nicotine vaping products by Monday.

Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled the administration had likely exceeded its executive authority on the original ban.

“Hopefully during this ban we can get enough information from the federal government and from other medical professionals to be able to decide what the regulatory framework here in Mass. should be going forward,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The new regulation would shorten the ban until December instead of January, allowing for public testimony, and examine the ban’s impact on small business owners.

Baker appealed Judge Wilkin’s ruling but was denied by an appeals court judge.

Kevin Knight, manager at Wise Vapors in Westfield, told 22News it’s not just business that is impacted by the ban, it’s people too.

“We knew the first thing that we had to do is cut back hours,” Knight said. “It’s just a fast way to save money and unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out well for the employees, they need hours too.”

Kevin says some of his former vape customers have told him they’re trying to fight the ban.

The court order applies only to nicotine vaping products, marijuana vaping products are still banned beyond Monday.

Governor Baker said he’s working with Attorney General Maura Healey to make sure sure the ban lasts beyond Monday.