Baker administration working to provide summer program during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker administration is trying to provide summer programming amid the pandemic.

The governor announced the 6th Annual Summer Nights Initiative will be happening – but with safety precautions. The Initiative gives urban youth a chance to participate recreational and educational activities like basketball, flag football, cooking, STEM activities, and life skills.

Fourteen organizations coordinate these activities all over the state from Boston to Worcester and here in Springfield. Black Men of Greater Springfield is the coordinating organization for our area.

The program runs now until the end of August.

Everyone participating needs to wear masks and practice social distancing.