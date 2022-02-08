Baker aides pitch new UI system, police vehicles

BOSTON (SHNS) – For a little more than 90 minutes Monday afternoon, two Cabinet secretaries walked a legislative committee through the various projects and programs that would see funding from Gov. Charlie Baker’s request to borrow nearly $5 billion, detailing the ways the money could help maintain, repair and modernize state buildings and assets, and to invest in a new unemployment insurance online system, hybrid State Police vehicles, and cybersecurity and IT initiatives.

Baker filed the $4.991 billion general government bond bill (H 4336) on Jan. 14 and urged the Legislature to move quickly on it to “ensure that the Commonwealth continues to deliver core services to its citizens uninterrupted.” The Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets launched its consideration of the bill Monday with a public hearing.

About 85 percent of the money that the bill would seek to borrow ($4.15 billion) is for the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to support, maintain and modernize existing state buildings and assets over the next six years, and about 15 percent ($841 million) would be used to support local grant programs, the Clean Water Trust, and the maintenance of general government assets.

The state owns and operates about 61 million square feet of space in nearly 1,700 buildings, with about two-thirds of the state’s footprint built before 1975. Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said the bill does not seek to expand the footprint, but instead to maintain the assets and, with $400 million for energy efficiency projects, to bring them more in line with the state’s carbon emissions reduction targets.

“We are not increasing our footprint anywhere. We are trying to make buildings weathertight, we’re trying to make them life and safety safe and trying to upgrade technology while being energy efficient and climate sensitive,” Heffernan said.

In April, Baker signed an executive order that set goals and requirements to accelerate decarbonization efforts among state agencies and public higher education institutions and required all state fleets to buy zero-emission vehicles starting this year. On that front, Baker’s latest bond bill requests $100 million that would be used to replace 300 State Police vehicles each year, with half planned to be hybrid vehicles.

Asked by House co-chair Rep. Danielle Gregoire why only half would be hybrid or electric vehicles, Heffernan explained that it can be hard to find environmentally-friendly versions of police cruisers and said he sees 50 percent as good progress.

“That is up from essentially zero when we were in front of this committee back in 2018, so I take that as a huge win for the State Police,” the secretary said.

Heffernan also described the bill as an early piece of Baker’s transition out of the governor’s office. DCAMM is on track to start running out of capital authorization in the summer of 2023, he said, and administration officials are mindful about re-upping that before handing over the keys to the governor’s suite next year.

“As we transition to a new administration, we would like to have authorization in place so that the new administration doesn’t have to scramble and file a bond bill early in their tenure,” he said. “So this is for ongoing needs, but we think also it’s the beginning of our fiduciary responsibility as we transition in early ’23.”

The bill also includes $185 million in authorization for the Executive Office of Technology Services and Services to, as the governor’s office put it in its announcement of the bill, “modernize the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Online system and build out an integrated eligibility and enrollment system to streamline the benefits application process across multiple state agencies.”

Secretary Curt Wood, who leads the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, clarified during Monday’s hearing that the state is pursuing “a total replacement of the current environment, brand new technology solution.”

The state’s UI system was overwhelmed with claims as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020 — there was an eight-fold increase in the number of claimants from 20,000 in February 2020 to 160,000 claimants in March 2020 — and many complained that the state’s method for filing a claim, submitting documentation or following up on a request was outdated, clunky and frustrating to use.

“The bids are in, we are actively reviewing the bids for the unemployment system and we hope we can come to a conclusion in the very near future on that,” Woods said.

Baker’s bond bill also contemplates refreshing the funding available to a slew of state grant programs. The Workforce Skills Capital Grants Program, the Community Compact IT Grants Program, the Cultural Facilities Fund, the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, the Housing Stabilization Fund and the Housing Choice Capital Grants Program would get a combined $496 million boost under the bill, his office said.

The only non-administration person to testify at Monday’s hearing, Mass. Food System Collaborative Director Winton Pitcoff, told lawmakers they should support the bond bill because it would authorize $51 million of spending for a food security infrastructure grant program.

“It represents just 1 percent of the bill that’s in front of you, but for Massachusetts farmers and fishers and food supply chain enterprises, it is really an essential investment,” Pitcoff said.