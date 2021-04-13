Baker among Emily’s List “republican targets”

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – As another election year nears, Democrats seem to be picking up their criticism of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and they are not alone in zeroing in on the governor: Emily’s List on Tuesday included Baker on its first list of “Republican targets for 2022.”

The organization, which focuses on electing Democratic pro-choice women to public offices, also targeted neighboring governors Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Vermont’s Phil Scott.

The Democratic Governors Association last week also zeroed in on Baker, labeling him “increasingly vulnerable” and citing his modest fundraising in March. Baker brought in just over $25,000 throughout the month, a drop from the $36,016 he raised in February and $41,213 in January. As of March 31, Baker had $561,253 in his campaign account, according to data from the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

The 2022 governor’s race here is slowly taking shape, with former Sen. Ben Downing as the only declared candidate and fellow Democrats Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen exploring bids.

Emily’s List also targeted U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Mike Dewine of Ohio, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, and Greg Abbott of Texas.