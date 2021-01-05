Baker: assume more contagious strain is here

Boston Statehouse

by: Colin A. Young, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

Boston, MA – 12/15/2020 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (cq), at a afternoon press-conference. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is assuming that the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom late last year is already circulating in Massachusetts, even if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not officially identified it here.

The CDC said the mutated strain of the coronavirus “emerged with an unusually large number of mutations” and “seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants.”

It has been identified in Colorado, California, Florida and upstate New York. “I think most of us are working on the assumption that it’s here. I mean, there’d be no reason not to given the contagious nature of this new variant,” Baker said Tuesday during a visit to Baystate Medical Center.

He said people need to “take seriously this idea that we were already dealing with a very contagious virus in the first place which we now have a new variant that’s even more contagious than the original one” and be especially vigilant about mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today