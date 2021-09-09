Baker calls ad accusing him of covering up Holyoke Soldiers’ Home outbreak ‘absurd’

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is the target of a new ad campaign that suggests he ‘covered up’ parts of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

The 30-second online ad blames Gov. Baker for overlooking warning signs at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home then hiring his personal Lawyer to investigate the outbreak. When 76 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home died from COVID-19, Gov. Baker hired Former U.S. Attorney Mark Pearlstein to investigate the outbreak and the home’s leadership.

Pearlstein’s report found that former superintendent Bennett Walsh was unqualified for the job and that his actions during the outbreak resulted in dozens of veteran deaths. The National Association of Government Employees is now trying to turn the blame on Gov. Baker by saying Walsh was ‘hand picked’ by the governor.

Officials at NAGE also allege that Baker hired Perlstine so he could cover up the governor’s involvement in the outbreak. 22News received a statement from the governor’s office on this matter and it reads, “We won’t respond to patently false nonsense such as this.”

The group that released the ad is one of the largest public employee unions in the state. They have been at odds with the Baker administration over his recent vaccine mandate and they say more ads against the governor will be coming very soon.