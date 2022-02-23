BOSTON (SHNS) – With Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy set to depart early next month, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday commended the job she did guiding the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and said her resignation had nothing to do with a reported investigation into the role she played in the awarding of an EEC contract.

The Department of Early Education and Care announced on Tuesday that Aigner- Treworgy would step down on March 8 after a little more than two years leading the agency. “Commissioner Sam did a great job working through a very difficult period of time, especially for the early education and care community here in the Commonwealth through the course of the pandemic,” Baker said Wednesday at a small business event in Brockton.

Baker said he did not know much about an investigation by Inspector General Glenn Cunha into Aigner-Treworgy, which was reported by Boston 25 News on Tuesday evening, but would let Cuhna’s office speak for itself. Boston 25 News reported that the investigation had to do with a contract Aigner-Treworgy arranged herself for an individual. Cuhna’s office could not be reached for comment. “I don’t know that much about the inspector general, but the bottom line is when they ask for stuff we give it to them, but one has nothing to do with the other,” Baker said.