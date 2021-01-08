Baker condemns protest violence by both BLM, MAGA

BOSTON (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker started by condemning the violence of any kind regardless of the issue that’s being protested but he said this doesn’t represent many of the people who show up to organize.

This summer cities across the country were riddled with violence after Black Lives Matter protests, including right here in Boston. At the time, Baker strongly condemned those who burned and looted the city, which is the same reaction he had to those who stormed the Capitol.

“When I look at both of them I see the same thing. I see a bunch of people who showed up to peacefully protest and I see a bunch of people who showed up to cause trouble, on both sides,” Baker said on Friday.

Baker noted that many people on social media applaud violence when it’s over a cause they believe in and condemn it when it’s not.

He believes that it’s not conservative or liberal issue it’s an attack on the first amendment.

Baker also added that it’s people’s right to peacefully assemble and a few bad apples in any movement can ruin it for the rest.